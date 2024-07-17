Government to compensate Anjali’s family: G Parameshwara

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Legislative Council that the government would take measures to pay compensation to the family of Anjali Ambigera who was murdered recently at Hubballi.
While replying to the issue raised by legislator Tippanna Kamakanur in the Council, Parameshwara said that the government was considering Anjali Ambigera as a special case and taking measures to ensure compensation to the family members.
“Normally the government will not consider murder cases for compensation, but considering the financial status of that girl’s family we have decided to treat it as a special case. We will be discussing with the chief minister soon to pay compensation,” stated the minister.
Meanwhile, Parameshwara said that there was no need for setting up a fast track court to hear the case.
“The accused in the case have been arrested and the charge sheet is being filed. Therefore, there is no need to set up a fast track court,” he said.
Published 17 July 2024, 02:47 IST