Government to compensate Anjali’s family: G Parameshwara

While replying to the issue raised by legislator Tippanna Kamakanur in the Council, Parameshwara said that the government was considering Anjali Ambigera as a special case and taking measures to ensure compensation to the family members.

“Normally the government will not consider murder cases for compensation, but considering the financial status of that girl’s family we have decided to treat it as a special case. We will be discussing with the chief minister soon to pay compensation,” stated the minister.