Karnataka Governor cancels all events till August 29; security beefed up

Bengaluru: Amid mounting tensions between the ruling Congress and the Governor’s office, security for Thaawarchand Gehlot has been reinforced, best illustrated by the Governor’s use of a bulletproof car on Wednesday. Furthermore, the Governor has also called off his participation in all events till August 29, while demonstrations led by Congress leaders and ministers protesting Gehlot’s sanction for prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continue to be held in various parts of the state.
Acting on information from intelligence agencies, Gehlot, having decided against participating in events outside Raj Bhavan, absented himself from the inaugural convocation ceremony of Nrupatunga University that was held on Wednesday.
“Intelligence inputs suggested that a section of students wanted to protest during the Nurupathunga University convocation ceremony, and therefore, he opted to skip the event,” a source close to Gehlot told DH.
On Monday, during a rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan had warned of ‘peace and tranquillity’ of the state being disrupted if the Governor continued to discharge his responsibilities in a partisan manner. On the same day, Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza, pointing to the violent protests that rocked neighbouring Bangladesh culminating with Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, said that Congress workers would not hesitate to chase Gehlot out of the Raj Bhavan.
A senior official told DH that, the Governor was entitled to a Z+ security cover, of which a bulletproof car was an integral part. However, Gehlot had not used the car till Wednesday, although he assumed the office of the Governor in July last.
Home Minister G Parameshwara, on being intimated of heightened security measures and the use of the bulletproof car, said that he was unaware of there being any threat to the Governor. “These security-related issues have not come to my notice nor have they come to the attention of the Director General and Inspector General of Police. By virtue of his position, the Governor is entitled to bulletproof cars, and Z+ security. He must have got it,” Parameshwara informed journalists in Tumakuru.
The Home Minister stressed that assumption of the Governor facing any threat from anybody in the state was wrong, pointing to the possibility of dangers lurking beyond the state’s borders as well. “Based on reports from either state or central intelligence agencies, bulletproof glass enclosures and windows are often used to offer protection during ceremonies such as those held to mark Independence Day. It is normal for security to be beefed up in the event of an alert being issued by an intelligence agency,” said Parameshwara.
The Home Minister also expressed disapproval of his party colleague Ivan D’Souza’s statements. Stating that he did not endorse them, Parameshwara said, “It is not right to use such words while protesting. Whoever did so was wrong.” However, he refused to book a case against D’Souza.
Published 22 August 2024, 00:52 IST