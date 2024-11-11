Karnataka governor directs A-G to initiate action against Zameer over MUDA remarks

<p>Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, acting on a representation made by activist T J Abraham, has directed the Advocate General to initiate necessary action against Housing and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan for his remarks on the High Court’s order in the MUDA site allotment case.</p>.<p>The letter by the governor dated November 6, 2024, points to the remarks made by the minister, wherein the integrity of the judiciary had been questioned.</p>.<p>Questioning the delay over the Advocate General’s failure to act on his application seeking action against Khan – the one Abraham had submitted in September – who had allegedly dubbed the High Court’s verdict ‘a political judgment’, the activist petitioned the governor on October 21, seeking directions to the authorities concerned.</p>.Karnataka BJP MLA Srivatsa demands 'confistication' of plans of MUDA sites under 50:50 scheme.<p>In his letter to Gehlot, Abraham charged Khan with intentionally vilifying and belittling the judiciary, besides offending and disrespecting the authority and dignity of the High Court. The petition further expressed concern over allowing Khan’s statements to go unpunished.</p>.<p>“If Khan’s conduct and insolent behaviour, if not acted upon, will have a cascading effect, diminishing the court’s authority in the eyes of the common man,” Abraham’s petition read.</p>.<p>Abraham also charged the Advocate General with attempting to shield the minister. The activist further argued that the Advocate General who appeared on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, had done so intending to safeguard the CM’s interests.</p>