Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka governor directs A-G to initiate action against Zameer over MUDA remarks

The letter by the governor dated November 6, 2024, points to the remarks made by the minister, wherein the integrity of the judiciary had been questioned.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 21:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 21:12 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaThaawar Chand Gehlotmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us