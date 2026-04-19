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Governor Gehlot orders probe into fund misuse at Kuvempu varsity

This action follows a proposal from the state government, requesting the governor to initiate disciplinary action against the officers and employees of the university.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 23:38 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 23:38 IST
Kuvempu UniversityDr Thawarchand Gehlot

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