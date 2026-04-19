Governor Gehlot orders probe into fund misuse at Kuvempu varsity

<p>Bengaluru: Governor and Chancellor of state-run universities Thaawarchand Gehlot has issued a notification constituting an inquiry commission for probing alleged irregularities at Kuvempu University in Shivamogga. </p>.<p>This action follows a proposal from the state government, requesting the governor to initiate disciplinary action against the officers and employees of the university.</p>.<p>The proposal referenced an inquiry commission report by Justice Ravindranath H, which concluded that misappropriation of funds allocated under SCSP/TSP schemes was evident and determined that the officials in charge at that time are collectively responsible for the misuse of these funds.</p>.Karnataka Governor asks Siddaramaiah govt to withdraw sanctions on KSOU.<p>In his order, the governor stated, "In view of the proposal from the state government and the points raised, I find it appropriate to initiate an inquiry under Section 8(1) of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000. I appoint Justice R Gururajan, a former judge of the Karnataka High Court, to investigate the proposed issues as well as any related matters that may arise during the inquiry, and to submit a report within one month."</p>