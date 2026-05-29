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Homeindiakarnataka

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepts Siddaramaiah’s resignation as Karnataka CM

In the absence of the Governor, Siddaramaiah had submitted his resignation to the Governor's Special Secretary at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, on Thursday.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 04:10 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 04:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahThawarchand Gehlot

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