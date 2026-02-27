<p>Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday gave assent to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025, also known as the internal reservation bill, paving the way for the state government to proceed with recruitments.</p>.<p>The governor’s assent came through after a delegation of SC and ST Ministers, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, rushed to the Lok Bhavan and met him to explain the urgency of clearing the bill.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went into a huddle with SC and ST ministers to discuss the strategy to end the logjam, as the bill is also under judicial scrutiny.</p>.BJP delegation meets Karnataka Governor to discuss internal reservation.<p>The Siddaramaiah government has come under pressure after the massive protest of job aspirants in Dharwad earlier this week over the long delay in recruitment to the 2.84 lakh vacancies. The governor had returned the bill, unanimously passed by the Legislative Assembly last December, seeking clarifications over concerns raised by nomadic (Alemari) SC communities regarding the 6-6-5 formula.</p>.<p>The Alemari community has challenged the reservation formula in the high court as the bill divides the existing 17% SC quota into three groups (6-6-5 formula) - Madigas and 15 affiliated castes get 6 per cent reservation (Group A), Holeyas and 18 affiliated castes also get 6 per cent reservation (Group B) and Lambani, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and 59 ‘most backward’ (Alemari) communities get 5 per cent (Group C).</p>.<p>This internal quota would apply during recruitment and admissions to state-run educational institutions. The Alemari community has opposed their inclusion in Group C alongside Lambanis, Bhovis, Kormas and Korchas and are seeking a separate 1 per cent quota.</p>.<p>Eighteen months after the landmark August 2024 judgment of the Supreme Court of India permitting sub-classification within Scheduled Castes for equitable distribution of benefits, the Siddaramaiah government, allegedly cash-strapped, is grappling with the reservation formula.</p>.<p>The latest challenge is the recent interim order of the high court that has restricted the government from issuing new recruitment notifications based on the enhanced SC/ST quota (as the total reservation crosses the 50% reservation cap).</p>.<p>It has permitted the government to continue recruitment processes, but directed that all appointments would be subject to the outcome of the case.</p>.<p>The government has a long way to go before setting the recruitment process in motion. While the governor’s nod allows for the bill to be notified as an act, the big question is whether the government can effectively defend its reservation formula in court.</p>