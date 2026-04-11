<p>Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has cleared ten bills out of the eleven that were passed in the recent legislature sessions, but is yet to give his assent to a legislation that replaces Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with paper ballots in Panchayat elections.</p>.<p>The ten bills cleared by Gehlot include one that criminalises ‘honour’ crimes against inter-caste couples. The sources confirmed that, except for the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes reintroduction of Ballot paper in place of EVMs, Gelhot has approved the rest of the ten bills.</p>.<p>Sources said the bill to replace EVMs with ballot paper for elections to Gram, Taluk and Zila Panchaya elections aims to ensure free, fair and transparent elections, safeguard the secrecy of voting, and address concerns raised over the reliability of EVMs, and is under verification before the governor.</p>.<p>It can be recalled that the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, had witnessed a day-long debate in both the Legislative Assembly and Council, despite the members of the opposition BJP and JD(S) walking out after the discussion on the bill, expressing their disagreement with the proposed amendments in both the Houses. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka tore up a copy of the bill, terming it ‘retrograde’, before staging a walkout.</p>.Karnataka Panchayat polls: Bill moved to replace EVMs with paper ballots.<p>According to the sources, the bill, which is under verification, is likely to be returned. “The governor has some reservations and objections regarding the bill. As he has cleared all the other bills, it is unlikely that he would give a nod for this particular bill,” the source opined.</p>.<p>Government sources believe that the governor might clear the bill, as 14 states, including some BJO-governed states, have ballot papers for local body elections.</p>.<p>The governor has cleared the following bills: The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026 (Eva Nammava Bill); The Karnataka Jnana Bhandar Manuscripts and Digitisation Bill, 2026 to establish the Karnataka Manuscripts Authority for the survey, conservation, and digitisation of ancient manuscripts; The Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Reduces taxes for contract buses and sleeper coaches; Karnataka Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2026: Pertains to budgetary allocations for 2026-27 and The Karnataka Appropriation Bill, 2026: Pertains to budgetary allocations for 2026-27.</p>.<p>He has also cleared the Karnataka Tax on Profession, Trades, Callings and Employments (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Amends the professional tax structure; The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Amends the Municipalities Act, 1964 and Municipal Corporations Act, 1976; The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Addresses the transfer of police officers; The Karnataka Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2026: Aligns the allowances and service conditions of the Lokayukta with Supreme Court judges and The Karnataka Government Educational Institution’s Lands (Protection and Regularisation) Bill, 2026: Pertains to the management of educational institution lands. </p>