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Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot clears 10 out of 11 bills; withholds ballot paper bill

The ten bills cleared by Gehlot include one that criminalises ‘honour’ crimes against inter-caste couples.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 23:05 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 23:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaThaawar Chand Gehlot

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