Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urges enhanced budgetary support for higher education in Karnataka budget

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the Chief Minister's participation in the conference and voiced confidence that the upcoming budget would prioritise higher education.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 03:56 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 03:56 IST
EducationKarnataka NewsKarnatakabudgetThawarchand Gehlot

