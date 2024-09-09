Governor vs Karnataka govt on property registration reform

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has stalled the Siddaramaiah government’s ambitious plan to introduce faceless property registrations, which may lead to a fresh bout of confrontation with Raj Bhavan amid already strained relations.

Gehlot has sent back the Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill expressing safety concerns over property registrations going faceless, saying it could lead to more frauds.

The Bill, passed by the legislature in February this year and which Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda is bullish about, introduces a reform with which physical appearance at sub-registrar offices will not be required during property registrations.