Govt can’t junk caste census report without valid reason: Kantharaju

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s move to act on the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey 2015, popularly known as caste census, has kicked up a storm. Former Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes chairperson H Kantharaju, the architect of the survey, talks to DH’s Shruthi H M Sastry on the report and the criticism surrounding it. Excerpts:
There’s criticism that the survey was unscientific as it left out a large number of people.
Those criticising the report are pre-judging it before seeing it. We did a thorough job. We took opinions of the former chairpersons of the commission, experts and studied procedures of earlier commissions. The Supreme Court has also said that procedure to identify backward classes is left to each commission.
The criticism comes from purported leaked contents of the report…
There was no leak at all.
How was this survey different from others?
We conducted door-to-door surveys unlike previously where reports were based on sample surveys. We visited almost all houses unless doors were locked for long periods. We covered nomadic, homeless people, too. We looked at 55 criteria to ascertain backwardness of people.
What was the duration of the survey? How many were involved in it?
We collected data for 40 days. We roped in 1.60 lakh employees for it.
It’s now alleged that the original report is missing.
All these years they were saying the report is there, but the member-secretary hasn’t signed it. How can the report go missing now?
Why is there an inordinate delay in the member-secretary’s signature? Is there no way around it?
Many people think that the report is incomplete without him signing it. But the member-secretary agreed to give it to the government. The member-secretary was party to a meeting where a resolution was passed to submit the report to the government at the relevant period. According to me, the report is complete as he also gave his consent.
Why then is the government stalling the acceptance of the report?
It’s for the government to decide. We’ve not been party to subsequent meetings after our term ended in 2019. Before our term came to an end, we made an attempt to submit the report, but we did not get appointments. Meanwhile, we had no alternative, but to give it to the member-secretary, an IAS officer.
How should the government tackle this deadlock?
The government is obliged to accept this report as per the provisions of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act. The government will have to specify a valid reason for rejecting it. The CM has been repeatedly saying that he’d receive the report. We’re hopeful.
Why is it important for the government to receive this report?
The report is crucial to ensure justice to marginalised communities. The Supreme Court has, on several occasions, asked for data in this regard. Unless this is done, the reservation cap cannot be finalised.