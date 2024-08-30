‘Govt can take back land allotted to organisations, if unused’: Industries Minister M B Patil

“Despite having discretionary powers as minister, I did not use them to allot the site. With all due diligence, the entire process of notifying CA sites started in November 2023 and it culminated in March 2024. So, Narayanswamy’s allegation of carrying out notification process in a hurried manner is totally wrong,” he said and added that there was no loss of revenue to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 550 crore to Rs 600 crore as claimed by Narayanaswamy.