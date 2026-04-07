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Govt does U-turn on KSOU Registrar’s appointment; withdraws order within 48 hours

The government’s decision to appoint a KAS-grade officer, breaking a two-decade tradition of appointing professors to the post in KSOU, was seen as an attempt to tighten the administrative control.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 20:21 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 20:21 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruKSOUIndia Political

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