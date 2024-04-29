Govt drops KCET re-exam plan; not to evaluate out-of-syllabus questions

As explained by the government, it has decided not to reconduct the exams, considering other exams that are being conducted. “The government has decided that there will be no re-examination of KCET 2024. There are a number if exams that are being conducted in May and June, including COMEDK, JEE Main, NEET, NEST, CUET and second third attempt of PUC 2. The government is of the view that conducting re-exam at this stage will cause undue hardship and burden to students,” it said.