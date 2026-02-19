Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government faces flak over curbs on media talk with legislators at Vidhana Soudha

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka termed it an 'Emergency in Karnataka' and an attempt by the government to cover up its failures and corruption.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 22:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 22:41 IST
India NewsKarnatakaVidhana Soudha

Follow us on :

Follow Us