<p>Bengaluru: The Opposition parties slammed the ruling Congress on Thursday over its circular imposing restrictions on media interactions inside the Vidhana Soudha (secretariat building), calling it "authoritarian" and "unconstitutional".</p>.<p>The order (dated January 9, 2026) issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), stated that journalists would no longer be permitted to conduct impromptu interviews in corridors, porticos, staircases or other areas within the Vidhana Soudha, citing security concerns. It restricted media interactions with the CM, ministers, elected representatives and VIPs only at the stipulated location - at the West Gate portico.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">'Emergency in K'taka'</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition R Ashoka termed it an "Emergency in Karnataka" and an attempt by the government to cover up its failures and corruption.</p>.<p>"Vidhana Soudha is not the Congress party office. It is the people's House belonging to seven crore Kannadigas. No one has the authority to curb the media there," said Ashoka demanding immediate withdrawal of what he called an "unconstitutional order." while asserting that the media, as the fourth pillar of democracy, must be allowed to function freely.</p>.<p>Citing the recent theft of cash and gold worth lakhs from Urban development minister Byrathi Suresh's chamber, Ashoka asked, "Are you afraid that theft and illegal dealings in the ministers' office would stand exposed."</p><p>He also demanded to know if the red colour Constitution book flaunted by Rahul Gandhi mentioned the freedom of the press at all.</p>.<p>State BJP president B Y Vijayendra condemned the move and alleged the order reflected an "authoritarian mindset."</p>.<p class="CrossHead">'Press muzzled'</p>.<p>"This is nothing but an attempt to muzzle the press in the name of security. The Congress has a long history of suppressing media, since the Emergency. After passing the hate speech bill, it is trying to restrict the media under the pretext of security. For Congress, the media has always been inconvenient. Withdraw the circular and apologise to members of the media," said Vijayendra alleging the ruling Congress was trying to introduce a feudal mindset inside the 'temple of democracy'.</p>.<p>JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy also criticised the move.</p>.<p>"Rahul Gandhi, who travels across the country holding a copy of the Constitution and delivering speeches on 'freedom of expression' should look at Karnataka, where his own party is in power. Under which provision of the Constitution has the government imposed such restrictions? This is an attempt to cage the media," he said.</p>