Govt gives Rs 50 lakh relief to martyr Capt Pranjal’s family

The state government on Tuesday handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh in compensation to the family of Captain Pranjal, who attained martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri, recentlys.
Announcing the compensation late on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on X (formerly Twitter) that it was the government’s duty to stand by the family of the martyred soldier. “It is impossible to put a price on his sacrifice. It is the duty of the government to stand by his family on behalf of crores of people of this nation.”
Recently the BJP had demanded that the government provide financial assistance to the martyr’s family. In retort, Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the government had immense respect for soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and had concern for their families as well. “We do not use the death of soldiers to further our political agenda,” he said in a veiled dig at the opposition party.
The cheque was handed over to the family by Bengaluru Urban DC K A Dayanand. Brig M B Shashidhar (retd), Director of the Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement, was also present.