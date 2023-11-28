Govt has finally woken up from deep slumber: R Ashoka

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, on Monday, mocked at Siddaramaiah’s Janata Darshan programme, saying that the government had finally woken up from its deep slumber six months after coming to power.
He said the chief minister ideally should have held a meeting of his ministers, who have not held Janata Darshan in districts assigned to them.
“Ministers holding Janata Darshan is a good initiative, but none of his ministers seems to be interested in holding the meeting. Instead of pulling up his ministers, he is holding Janata Darshan himself, which is nothing but an eyewash.”
Posting nine questions on social media platform X, the state BJP cautioned that the chief minister may have to face questions from people who visit him during Janata Darshan.
“The people may ask him about, why did he deceive the people of the state by releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu? Why does the state people have to fund for the party poll campaign in Telangana, with several ministers being deployed there? Why should the state Congress deploy so many leaders from the state while the state is reeling under severe drought?” the post said.