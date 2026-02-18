<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of 'illegally' obtaining plots of 31 sites for construction of new party offices.</p>.<p>Narayanaswamy told a press meet: "The government is involved in looting land. The government cannot take land wherever it wants — taluk, zilla, mandal, panchayat and so on. They sought to take land illegally in Mudhol to build Congress office. However, the department rejected this. In Chikkaballapur, they took land of 3,404 square metres worth Rs 4.08 crore for Rs 20.42 lakh — merely 5% of guidance value". </p>.Assam CM Himanta meets Bhupen Borah day after his resignation from Congress.<p>"In Badami, 613 square metres costing Rs 24.52 lakh has been bought for merely Rs 1.22 lakh. In Koppal, instead of Rs 1.31 crore, they have got the land for Rs 6.56 lakh (5%). In Mandya, a land worth Rs 1.45 crore has been bought for Rs 7.28 lakh. In Gauribidanur, land worth Rs 90.8 lakh was purchased for 4.54 lakh."</p>.<p>Claiming that officials had said that civic amenity sites cannot be handed over to party activities, the LoP said these files had been placed before the Cabinet and approved. </p>.<p>Reacting to the charge, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar said, "I'm taking plots measuring 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 sq ft. This is my duty. We're allotting small lands and we're eligible to do that. Some people have gone to court. Let them go".</p>