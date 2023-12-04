Govt invites applications to fill vacancies in Karnataka Information Commission

Bengaluru: The state government has finally woken up to the issue of vacancies in the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) and called applications to fill five posts of commissioners in Bengaluru and one post in Belagavi.
In its notification, the government has set December 30 as the last date for eligible persons to submit their applications along with the necessary details.
As per the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005, persons with experience and expertise in law, science, technology, social service, management, journalism and administration can apply for the post.
The vacancies had led to a high number of pending cases which crossed the 30,000 mark earlier this year. The chief information commissioner had held a special drive to clear old cases.
Activists have been urging the government to fill the vacancies to ensure early clearance of the appeals.