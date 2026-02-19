<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Collegiate Education has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to check the fake documents submitted by guest faculty. </p>.<p>Following the allegations that some candidates have submitted fake postgraduate (PG), MPhil, PhD, NET, KSET and Kalyana Karnataka reservation certificates, the department has issued the SOP to college principals to follow and verify the documents submitted by the guest faculties working in the government colleges across the state.</p>.Karnataka government notifies act to change buffer zone of lakes based on area.<p>According to the SOP, every government college has to set up a certificate verification committee to verify the authenticity of the certificates submitted by the guest faculty.</p>.<p>Recently, over 200 guest faculty members resigned, fearing inquiry into the documents submitted. </p>.<p>The SOP stated that the principal should ensure that the postgraduation certificate is issued by a university recognised by the University Grant Commission (UGC).</p>