Karnataka Valmiki Corporation scam: Govt letter names IT firm Happiest Minds as 'beneficiary' of embezzled money

Bengaluru: A bank account named after Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, an IT services firm promoted by billionaire tech veteran Ashok Soota, is among the ‘beneficiaries’ of public money embezzled at the state-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, according to a government document.

This company’s name figures in a letter Additional Chief Secretary (Scheduled Tribes Welfare) N Manjunatha Prasad wrote to RBL Bank managing director and chief executive R Subramaniakumar on Friday, a copy of which DH has accessed.

Prasad has asked the RBL Bank to freeze the Corporation's money amounting to Rs 89 crore transferred to its accounts fraudulently from the Union Bank of India’s MG Road branch in Bengaluru.

According to the letter, the money was remitted to bank accounts as follows: