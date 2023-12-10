Karnataka looks to plug revenue leaks as pressure grows

Bengaluru: Automatic renewal of liquor licences and mandatory digital payments for stamp duties are among the big-ticket reforms the Siddaramaiah government is betting on to augment revenues as it braces for more fiscal headwinds.
Heading into the crucial Lok Sabha polls in the 2024-25 fiscal, Siddaramaiah, the finance minister, will have to think about swelling expenditure that is straining the exchequer: Rs 52,000 crore for the five guarantees; Rs 21,000 crore towards energy subsidies; and Rs 8,000 crore to hike salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who is involved in the ongoing effort to improve revenue streams, said the government wants to plug leakages wherever possible.
The excise department is big on the reforms map. Karnataka has not issued new CL-2 (retail) and CL-9 (bar & restaurants) licences since 1992, making them a prized possession. Hundreds of these coveted licences change hands every year at a huge premium, which the government does not get.
Because new licences are not being issued, the existing ones are transferred or sold at a ‘premium’ while all that the government gets is a licence fee ranging from ₹4-8.5 lakh.
An Income Tax-like faceless system for licensing has been proposed. Currently, the excise licence renewal is on an annual basis. "We want to change to automatic renewals with licence validity up to five years based on online payments," a top official said, adding that this would reduce corruption and make the industry more professional.
The government also wants to automate the process of approving distillery layout blueprints, which is currently "a big hurdle", the official said. The proposal is to allow approved drawings to be downloaded from the web. "We want to simplify 14 different excise rules," the official said.
Gowda is planning a long-term move from the current e-stamping to digi-stamping. As a precursor, he wants to mandate digital payments for stamp duties involving institutions.
"Service contracts that happen between two institutions, a lease agreement between a developer and a company or a toll operation agreement, there's a myriad of transactions going on," Gowda said. "We're looking at government financial institutions and companies for enforcement and digital payments," he said, adding that he has held meetings with the National e-Governance Services Ltd for this.
According to sources, the government is not realising the full potential of stamp duty revenues. This has raised suspicions that even e-stamps, which were introduced after the multicrore Telgi stamp paper scam in the early 2000s, are being duplicated.
Reforms will be inevitable given that the government is anticipating a revenue shortfall this fiscal.