Govt not appointing booth level officers in many places: R Ashoka

<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Tuesday accused the Congress government of creating obstacles to the appointment of Booth Level Officers (BLOs). </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, he said: “By not appointing officers in many places they are ensuring that SIR does not take place. The Congress government has not properly appointed BLOs. Instead of the required 30 BLOs, only about 10 are visible. Officers are complaining that the government has not provided TA/DA and has not granted permission to attend.”</p>.<p>Ashoka alleged that “non-officials” and Congress leaders had been appointed as BLOs at 20 places in Jayanagar.</p>.<p>“In Chamarajpet, when going door-to-door, they have shown photos of Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. BLOs should not display any party symbols,” said Ashoka. </p>