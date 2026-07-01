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Homeindiakarnataka

Govt not appointing booth level officers in many places: R Ashoka

Ashoka alleged that “non-officials” and Congress leaders had been appointed as BLOs at 20 places in Jayanagar.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 22:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaR Ashoka

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