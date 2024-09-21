Karnataka government notifies 2% sports quota in recruitment

Karnataka athletes under 29 categories ranging from those representing India at the Olympics to medallists at the senior south zone events will be eligible to apply for the jobs in consultation with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES).

In a ceremony held in August at his residence, Chief Minister Siddaramiah had handed Group A, Group B category recruitment letters to 12 sportspersons who were medallists/ participants at the previous editions of the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.