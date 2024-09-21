Karnataka government notifies 2% sports quota in recruitment

Bengaluru: The state government has issued a notification on reservation of two percent in government sector jobs for sportspersons from the state.
The Congress government had announced the sports quota in all departments during the 2024-25 budget in February this year. With the police and forest departments recruiting sport persons, the 2 per cent reservation is being extended to all other government departments going forward.
As many as 33 disciplines have been identified and achievers from these sports are eligible to apply under the said reservation.
“Para category will be treated on par with the able-bodied sportspersons,” states the notification while adding: “Individual events may be given preference over team events within each category of posts if many meritorious sports men/ women apply for the post.”
Karnataka athletes under 29 categories ranging from those representing India at the Olympics to medallists at the senior south zone events will be eligible to apply for the jobs in consultation with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES).
In a ceremony held in August at his residence, Chief Minister Siddaramiah had handed Group A, Group B category recruitment letters to 12 sportspersons who were medallists/ participants at the previous editions of the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.
