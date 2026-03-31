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Karnataka government notifies rules for gig workers law

The rules mandate that aggregator companies (Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber and so on) should pay the welfare fee once every three months.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:19 IST
India NewsKarnatakagig workers

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