<p>Bengaluru: Every aggregator platform must constitute a dispute resolution committee of minimum six members to resolve issues faced by gig workers, as per the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Rules. </p>.<p>The rules, published in the gazette on March 26, note that each such internal dispute resolution committee must comprise a president, two managing staff, and at least three senior gig workers. The committee must have at least two female members.</p>.<p>The rules mandate that aggregator companies (Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, Uber and so on) should pay the welfare fee once every three months.</p>.LPG shortage: Gig & app based transport workers concerned over potential loss of income.<p>As per the rules, the gig workers, who register with the Gig Workers Welfare Board, can avail of facilities such as life insurance, accident, medical and physical handicap benefits, protection for aged persons and so on. </p><p>Within seven days of information about any violation, the concerned gig worker can register a complaint with relevant documents and information with the internal grievance redressal committee.</p>