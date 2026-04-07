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Govt permits multi-pair kidney transplantation in regd centres

The government has also said that there must be no commercial transactions between any of the three family members or patients.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 00:25 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKidney transplanationkidney donor

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