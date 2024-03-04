Karnataka govt planning job-oriented education in degree colleges

“We are joining hands with Centre for Research in Schemes and Programmes (CRISP-an initiative of a group of civil servants, who have worked at the level of secretary to Government of India), in order to bring about a change in higher education. We plan to impart job-oriented education in degree colleges, by converting non-professional colleges to professional colleges. We are also planning Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme with two years degree and internship for one year with a stipend of Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,000,” the minister said.