Karnataka govt planning job-oriented education in degree colleges

Mysuru: The government is planning to convert all degree colleges into professional colleges for imparting job-oriented courses, Minister for Higher Education M C Sudhakar has said.
He was speaking at the 104th Convocation of University of Mysore (UoM), in Mysuru, on Sunday.
“We are joining hands with Centre for Research in Schemes and Programmes (CRISP-an initiative of a group of civil servants, who have worked at the level of secretary to Government of India), in order to bring about a change in higher education. We plan to impart job-oriented education in degree colleges, by converting non-professional colleges to professional colleges. We are also planning Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme with two years degree and internship for one year with a stipend of Rs 11,000 to Rs 17,000,” the minister said.
The minister said that the government has entered into an MoU with Ramesh Wadhwani Foundation to offer skill and job-oriented vocational courses, training in soft skills such as Spoken English courses among faculty and students of government colleges to begin with.
It will be launched at RC College in Bengaluru, later extended to University of Mysore, Mangalore University and then to all the districts.
He said that the government has been bringing a lot of changes in the higher education to enhance job opportunities for the youth. The department has been entering into memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a lot of foreign Universities and various institutions in this regard, he added.
