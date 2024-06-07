Govt planning multi-pronged programme on healthy food habits, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said that the government was planning to launch a “multi-pronged” programme to raise awareness among citizens about the right food habits to maintain health.
“We have to raise awareness about food safety standards across the state, especially about the risks of ultra-processed and packaged foods. We have much work to do in this direction,” he said.
He was speaking after the health department’s health check-up and treatment camp for the government staff of the Vidhana Soudha and MS Building, at the Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
“Nowadays, people are suffering a lot more from non-communicable diseases compared to communicable diseases. This is mainly due to their lifestyle and eating habits,” he said.
Rao told DH that the health department had also submitted a proposal to the education department to provide critical health information in schools.
“We have requested them to include a chapter on nutrition, lifestyle, non-communicable diseases and similar such topics in the school syllabus itself. It might be included in textbooks from the next academic year,” he said.
Additionally, the health department is likely to soon discuss with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) about displaying important health warnings such as high salt or sugar content, for example, on the cover, the health minister said.
Published 06 June 2024, 23:11 IST