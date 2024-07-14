Karnataka govt planning online KCET, says minister

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is planning to introduce online mode for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). However, the a final decision will be arrived at keeping the interests of rural students in mind, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar has said.
Speaking a press meet here on Saturday, Sudhakar said that switching over to online test requires a major infrastructure revamp. “We need concurrence from the Finance department. Moreover, we need to think of rural students as majority of them make mistakes while filling the application forms,” he said.
Sudhakar said that a Maharashtra-based company had submitted a proposal in this regard and made a demo also.
“There is a lot of difference between Maharashtra and Karnataka. We have sought some clarifications from the company,” he added.
He said the an app to guide students on filling KCET application forms will be launched soon.
“This time we had to give correction opportunity for students at least thrice as there were lot of mistakes while filling the form,” he mentioned. The minister issued certificates to those cleared KSET examination in 2023.
