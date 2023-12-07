JOIN US
india

Govt plans bill to withdraw compulsory rural service for medicos

The bill, which was proposed following the decision by the Cabinet in October, changed ‘compulsory rural service’ to ‘compulsory rural service in existing vacancies as specified by the state government’.
Last Updated 06 December 2023, 22:25 IST

The Health department on Tuesday proposed a bill to amend the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act, 2012, to remove the clause that makes one year of rural service mandatory for MBBS and PG medical students. 

The bill, which was proposed following the decision by the Cabinet in October, changed ‘compulsory rural service’ to ‘compulsory rural service in existing vacancies as specified by the state government’. The amendment exempts candidates selected for regular central or state government service from rural mandatory service. 

(Published 06 December 2023, 22:25 IST)
Karnataka

