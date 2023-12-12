Karnataka govt plans to link RTCs with Aadhaar to identify small, marginal farmers

In the Assembly, Gowda said the government is in the process of “end-to-end automation” in compensation disbursal to farmers. Until now, data entry operators would enter names of the beneficiaries giving much scope of irregularities, he said, citing one instance involving former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s brother. “Compensation meant for land registered in the name of then CM’s brother went to a namesake in some other district,” Gowda said.