Govt plans white paper on Central grants to state: Karnataka Depty CM D K Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress government in Karnataka will bring out a white paper on the Central grants received by the state government.
“Since the BJP has been demanding a white paper on the Cental grants received by the state, we will bring the same soon,” Shivakumar told reporters here.
On FM’s claim
When asked about Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that the Centre had released Rs 6,000 crore for drought relief in the state, he said, “They have not given a single rupee. The chief minister will give an answer to this claim in the upcoming legislature session.”
“We have not prepared the Union Budget, it was done by the BJP government at the Centre. The same budget had allocated Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project and the Finance Commission had recommended about Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore for Bengaluru. Has this been given to the state?” the deputy chief minister said.
Shivakumar alleged that Congress MP D K Suresh was not allowed in Parliament to speak about injustice to Karnataka. They adjourned the Lok Sabha as soon as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya finished his speech, without giving a chance to the lone Congress MP from Karnataka on Wednesday, he charged.
Slams Tejasvi Surya
“It is a pity that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya did not speak in support of the state in the House, though he got an opportunity. The BJP MPs must be ashamed over not raising their voice for the state in the Parliament. While Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Karnataka are in Delhi to raise their voice for the state, BJP MPs are refusing to do so,” he said.