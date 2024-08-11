‘Govt policies, not Brahmins, caused injustice to Dalits’

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy spent much of his 45-year career in Congress before joining BJP in 2018.

Two weeks ago, BJP appointed Narayanaswamy as leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council, and has emerged as one of the saffron party’s prominent Dalit faces. DH’s N B Hombal spoke to Narayanaswamy on BJP and Dalit politics.

Excerpts

Why do you think you were picked as leader of the Opposition in the Upper House?

I think it was part of the BJP’s social justice. The BJP is often branded as anti-Dalit and anti-social justice - essentially a bogey created by Congress. I was picked to prove such notions wrong.

How would you describe the relationship between BJP and Dalits?

BJP and its leadership have always come under scrutiny and this is largely due to Congress, which has succeeded in portraying the party as anti-Dalit. Congress always tries to exploit fault lines by pitting Dalits against Brahmins. Post-independence, if any community has come under severe criticism across the country, it is undoubtedly the Brahmins. But I’ve never seen a single Brahmin criticising others. They simply work hard to achieve their goals in life. It’s time for us (Dalits) to ponder over Congress’ politicking. And, we must ask whether or not Brahmins have caused injustice to us (Dalits)? Let’s not dig back into centuries. It’s time for us to think, has any Brahmin caused injustice to Dalits in recent years post-independence? Injustice was heaped upon Dalits by policies of successive governments. No government has spent on welfare of SCs. For instance, the Congress government claims to have spent Rs 3.5 lakh crore since 2013 under SC/ST sub-plans. Has it reached real beneficiaries? The answer is no.