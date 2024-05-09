Govt prepares plan to prevent lightning strike deaths, says Krishna Byre Gowda

"In a year, 70-75 deaths are happening. The number has gone up over the years," Gowda said. "If we can save 20-25 lives, it's worth the effort."

Gowda said his department has designed a plan over the past couple of months. "Awareness is the only prevention. Lightning strike can happen under any circumstances. People make simple mistakes. One of them is standing under a tree," he said.

The government, the minister said, has mapped vulnerable areas based on lightning incidence. "It's more in the north interior areas of the state."

Gowda wanted to launch a massive campaign, but couldn't due to the Lok Sabha elections. "I haven't been able to hold a meeting with deputy commissioners on this. If the model code of conduct is relaxes, we can take it up," he said.

Drought relief

In a first, Karnataka has decided to pay Rs 3,000 each to 16 lakh agricultural families of small and marginal farmers to compensate for the loss of their livelihood due to drought. This is expected to cost the government about Rs 480 crore.

The government has already paid full compensation to 32.12 lakh drought-hit farmers, Gowda said. This includes Rs 2,000 per farmer that was paid as interim relief before the union government released Rs 3,454 crore to Karnataka.

"The second installment for 1.5 lakh farmers is pending due to some software and other issues. Once this is done, 33 lakh farmers would've received compensation," Gowda said.

In some taluks, Gowda said rain-dependent crops and irrigated lands were not included for compensation. "We've decided that those eligible as per norms, but excluded, should get covered. There may be around 3 lakh such farmers," he said.

"All this put together, the government is providing compensation worth Rs 4,300 crore to farmers. We need another 20 days to complete the process of payment," Gowda said.