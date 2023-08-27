Home
Govt programme offering health check-up at villagers' doorsteps soon: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Last Updated 27 August 2023, 08:46 IST

Karnataka Health & Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday stated that a programme offering health check-ups at the doorsteps of villagers through mobile units having medical professionals and diagnostic equipment is being designed, while medicines to the needy would also be distributed at their doorsteps through ASHA workers.

"Tender will be floated for 70 vehicles shortly, and the plan is to implement the programme in a full-fledged manner in eight districts in the initial stage. Medical personnel required will be hired on contract basis, while the vehicles visiting villages will have blood test, blood pressure test, handheld X-ray machine and even cancer screening equipment," he said.

Stating that this initiative would focus on villages and hilly areas which do not have primary health centres nearby, Dinesh noted that the plan also includes covering screening for eye and dental problems.

'Gruha Arogya' seems to be a good title for this scheme and it is expected to be launched in a few months, he added.

"After the diagnosis, medicines will be supplied to the needy at their doorsteps by ASHA workers," the minister noted.

Observing that 'Namma Clinics' opened by the previous BJP government is a good arrangement for urban people, Dinesh said, "We will continue that and improve the system. We want to extend the timings of such clinics till 8:00 pm".

Admitting that there is staff shortage in his department, the minister said 800 lab technicians and other personnel would be recruited this year, while more medical staff would be recruited in a phased manner. We get MBBS doctors, but specialist doctors don't come especially for interior places, he added.

Dinesh also charged that the previous BJP government focused on sanctioning funds for construction of building, but 'spoiled' 104, 108 and other systems.

(Published 27 August 2023, 08:46 IST)
