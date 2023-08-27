Govt programme offering health check-up at villagers' doorsteps soon: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka Health & Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday stated that a programme offering health check-ups at the doorsteps of villagers through mobile units having medical professionals and diagnostic equipment is being designed, while medicines to the needy would also be distributed at their doorsteps through ASHA workers.

"Tender will be floated for 70 vehicles shortly, and the plan is to implement the programme in a full-fledged manner in eight districts in the initial stage. Medical personnel required will be hired on contract basis, while the vehicles visiting villages will have blood test, blood pressure test, handheld X-ray machine and even cancer screening equipment," he said.