Karnataka govt reopening old cases to blackmail me: H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Pointing out that the state government was free to approach the Supreme Court instead of awaiting the Governor’s assent to probe his alleged involvement in an illegal mining case booked many years ago, Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused the Congress of attempting to blackmail him by reopening these old cases.
Kumaraswamy’s remarks follow Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s observation that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had not acted upon a petition submitted to the Raj Bhavan in November 2023, seeking approval for prosecuting the Union Minister.
Kumaraswamy pointed out that there was nothing to stop the Congress government from ordering a probe into the Sai Venkateshwara scam, in which his involvement has been alleged.
Stressing that he would never resort to such ‘tricks’, Kumaraswamy added, “What is the need to prosecute me? How long have you been doing this drama? The judgment of the court in these cases (mining) is very clear; the state government could have approached the Supreme Court four years ago. The Congress party has been in power in the state for 15 months now. Why did it not take a decision? Why are you sitting on this file?”
The former chief minister said that he was not afraid to face any probe ordered against him. “I am ready to face them single-handedly,” Kumaraswamy added.
In a veiled attack on Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said that he had never sought support from MLAs, ministers, or his community when confronted with such problems. “I faced my critics by myself before, and I will face them single-handedly now,” said the minister.
He dismissed reports that former prime minister H D Deve Gowda had “managed to convince” Union Home Minister Amit Shah and, in turn, prevailing upon the Governor to sanction prosecution against Siddaramaiah.
“They have other works to do. Deve Gowda called on Shah to make a case for the inclusion of Kadugollas in the list of Scheduled Tribes. I attended that meeting as well,” Kumaraswamy said.
Published 18 August 2024, 23:08 IST