Illegal sex determination: Karnataka govt shuts down 34 scanning centres across state

Bengaluru: The health department shut down 34 scanning centres across the state last month on suspicion of carrying out illegal sex determination tests and female foeticide.
The action comes after the police unearthed an illegal sex determination/female foeticide racket in October 2023 and investigations revealed that the gang had conducted over 900 abortions in three years.
Following the incident, the health department ordered an inspection of all the scanning centres in the state for any violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT Act).
While the officials were able to shut down one centre in Hoskote with proof that they were conducting dubious scans and abortions, many other centres violated basic norms, raising doubts among the inspecting officers.
“The first round of inspections have been completed and the scanning centres violating the rules have been shut down. While a few of them did not maintain a registry with the reason for scanning and other details, many others had not collected all the required documents from the patients. Such large-scale noncompliance to the law raises suspicion over their activities and hence, they were shut down,” Randeep D, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, told DH.
According to the report on the inspection of the scanning centres, close to 429 scanning centres have also been served a notice for minor violations.
As many as 125 fake doctors have also been identified during the inspections and they have been booked under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act. Sources said that most of these doctors were not registered under KMPE and hence, were not eligible to practice at the establishments. “We are, however, verifying their licence with the Medical Council of India,” a senior official said.
While there are close to 6,000 scanning centres registered with the state, only 5,083 are operational and the district officials have completed inspecting all the centres to determine any deviations from the law.
Task force in place
The health department has also formed a state task force to curb female foeticide in the state and going ahead, the district officials will conduct regular inspections of these health facilities.
“The district officials have to ensure that every scanning centre in their jurisdiction is inspected at least once a quarter. This way, we can monitor the activities of the centres,” he said.
The crackdown
Scanning centres registered: 6,395
Centres operational and inspected: 5,083
Centres shut down: 34
Centres served notices: 429
Fake doctors identified: 125