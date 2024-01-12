Illegal sex determination: Karnataka govt shuts down 34 scanning centres across state

“The first round of inspections have been completed and the scanning centres violating the rules have been shut down. While a few of them did not maintain a registry with the reason for scanning and other details, many others had not collected all the required documents from the patients. Such large-scale noncompliance to the law raises suspicion over their activities and hence, they were shut down,” Randeep D, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, told DH.