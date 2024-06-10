Govt talks BBMP polls, Congress worried about urban voters

Apart from holding the much-delayed BBMP polls, the meeting also discussed Shivakumar's pet 'Brand Bengaluru' project and restructuring the city's governance.

Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his meeting with the party's Lok Sabha election winners and losers from the state, had asked why Congress is not winning enough votes in Bengaluru city. The Congress lost all four Bengaluru Lok Sabha segments - Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South and Bangalore Rural.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed how Bengaluru voters prefer BJP despite Congress governments investing in the city's development. A senior minister pointed out that the Congress government gave the highest amount of funds to the Bangalore South and Raja Rajeshwarinagar Assembly segments, but voters there gave BJP the lead.

"It's true that we are unable to convince urban voters. We need to understand why, and more effort is required in winning over these voters," Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on the sidelines of a news conference before Siddaramaiah's meeting.

Apparently, the ruling Congress is mulling over forming a committee comprising senior and junior ministers to recommend ways in which the party can woo urban voters, especially in Bengaluru.