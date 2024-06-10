Govt talks BBMP polls, Congress worried about urban voters

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar huddled Monday with ministers and lawmakers representing Bengaluru to discuss the possibility of holding elections to the city's civic body amid concerns over the BJP continuing to win urban votes.
Apart from holding the much-delayed BBMP polls, the meeting also discussed Shivakumar's pet 'Brand Bengaluru' project and restructuring the city's governance.
Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his meeting with the party's Lok Sabha election winners and losers from the state, had asked why Congress is not winning enough votes in Bengaluru city. The Congress lost all four Bengaluru Lok Sabha segments - Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South and Bangalore Rural.
During the meeting, the leaders discussed how Bengaluru voters prefer BJP despite Congress governments investing in the city's development. A senior minister pointed out that the Congress government gave the highest amount of funds to the Bangalore South and Raja Rajeshwarinagar Assembly segments, but voters there gave BJP the lead.
"It's true that we are unable to convince urban voters. We need to understand why, and more effort is required in winning over these voters," Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on the sidelines of a news conference before Siddaramaiah's meeting.
Apparently, the ruling Congress is mulling over forming a committee comprising senior and junior ministers to recommend ways in which the party can woo urban voters, especially in Bengaluru.
BBMP polls this year?
According to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the meeting discussed the need to hold BBMP polls this year. "It can't be delayed any further. This September, it'll be four years since BBMP polls were held. We may have elections in 3-4 months," he said.
Advocate-General Shashi Kiran Shetty was in the meeting to provide legal opinions on holding the BBMP polls.
During the meeting, Congress lawmakers sought special funds for development of their constituencies. Also, the creation of multiple municipal corporations was also discussed.
Published 10 June 2024, 17:16 IST