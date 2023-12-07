Govt to issue title deeds for those cultivating forest lands prior to 1978

Belagavi: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the title deeds will be issued to those cultivating forest lands prior to 1978, in another one month.
Replying to the issue raised by BJP legislator Pratap Simha Nayak in the Legislative Council on Wednesday that the tile deeds will be issued by next one month.
"We have examined all the applications received from 31 districts and even the joint survey of the land is completed and title deeds will be issued to them by next one month," said Khandre. As told by the minister to the House, around 8,000 people will get the benefit.
Meanwhile, the minister said that a joint survey of Forest and Revenue land will be conducted using drone and other advanced technologies. "By doing a joint survey we will get clarity of the land whether it belongs to the Revenue or to the Forest," he stated. The minister even mentioned that, till the joint survey is completed the encroachment of forest land will not be removed.
Highlighting the man-animal conflict, Khandre said that as many as 93 people died last year and 43 this year. Of the 43, 33 died during the attack by elephants. "It is a very sensitive and important issue. Forest ecology is as important as human. We need to do a detailed research on animals migration," the minister added. He even assured the House that action will be initiated against the large encroachers.