Govt to revisit excise rules as MLAs cry foul

“About 70 per cent of the rules are not being followed,” Narayanaswamy said, citing the example of one CL-7 licence sanctioned to a hotel business with just 9x7 feet space for vehicle parking.

The MLA also named excise superintendent Rangappa for issuing CL-7 licences indiscriminately. “He is also a partner in every business for which he issues the licence,” he charged.

Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda said CL-7 licences are “a big business” involving “packages”. Sagar MLA Gopala Krishna Belur demanded an investigation, calling it a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore.

During the debate, Congress MLAs also alleged that irregularities happened when the BJP was in power, prompting former excise minister K Gopalaiah to deny the charge.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka intervened and said: “Be it our government or some other, let there be an investigation and such licences be cancelled.”

Admitting the flaws, Timmapur said: “The law isn’t specific when it comes to parking space and the design of rooms or lodges. We’ll introduce the specifications.” On Rangappa, Timmapur assured the House that he would seek a report and act.

Meanwhile, Malavalli MLA PM Narendraswamy demanded the government to introduce reservations in excise licences. To this, Timmapur said the law needed an amendment.

“We have no problem if you want to provide reservation, but don’t increase the number of liquor shops,” Ashoka said. “When I visited Doddaballapur recently, I found (liquor) being sold in a general store,” he said, urging the government not to make more people drink.