Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Govt to rope in volunteers to protect water bodies

'Our government’s priority is to conserve lakes, naalas and water resources by preventing encroachments,' Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju said.
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 18:29 IST

Follow Us

Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju said on Saturday that the government is thinking of appointing volunteers to keep watch on water bodies.

Boseraju said this during his meeting with representatives from the Art of Living’s River Rejuvenation Project.

“Our government’s priority is to conserve lakes, naalas and water resources by preventing encroachments. Cooperation of citizens is important. We’re thinking of roping in volunteers and rural communities to keep watch over water bodies and report any anomaly to the authorities. Preliminary discussions have been held. It will be finalised after a high-level discussion,” Boseraju said.

Boseraju said the AoL River Rejuvenation Project would take up a study on the water situation in the Attanur, Kallur, Hira and Chincharaki gram panchayats in Raichur.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 August 2023, 17:14 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT