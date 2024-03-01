Govt to spend Rs 1.2 lakh crore on development in 2024-25, announces CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said the size of his 2024-25 budget is Rs 3.71 lakh crore. “This is Rs 62,000 crore more than the budget presented by (then CM) Basavaraj Bommai in February 2023. It is Rs 43,601 crore more than the budget presented by me in July 2023. The GDP of the state is expected to be Rs 28.09 lakh crore, up by Rs 2.41 lakh crore. Can budget size and GDP increase without development?” he asked.