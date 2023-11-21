Govt to table transport bill to utilise cess for welfare of labourers : Minister

The bill will be placed before the cabinet within two to three weeks. It will benefit 40 to 50 lakh people working in the sector. They will be issued with identity cards as well. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already approved the proposal.

Earlier during the meeting, CITU leader B M Bhat said that gratuity for the beedi workers are delayed deliberately by the beedi company owners. To which, the official from labour department said that 273 cases pertaining to the gratuity are pending for clearance. She said that the owners are claiming that state government is not appropriate authority to deal with the issue. To which, the minister in turn directed the officials to complete the process from the labour department within two months.

When a leader raised the issue of agency that has outsourced employees at Wenlock Hospital has failed to pay ESI and PF amount, the Minister directed official to serve a notice to the contractor and ensure that ESI and PF amount deducted are paid.

When labour leader Mohan alleged that non labourers have registered under construction workers welfare board, the Minister said that during the renewal of identity cards, the department will levy conditions to ensure that non-labourers are removed from the list.

Leader Vasanth Achari urged the minister to provide more facilities for construction workers and alleged that no houses were allotted for the labourers since 2007. There is a need to rationalise the system to ensure that labourers get housing benefit. Owing to the shortage of sand, the construction works have been affected, he added.

When Balakrishna Shetty raised the issue of row over dearness allowance for beedi workers, the Minister promised to hold a meeting of beedi company owners, representative of the beedi workers with the department secretary to solve the issue shortly .

Minister slams BJP

To a query on BJP trying to destabilse the state government, Lad said that BJP is expert in purchasing MLAs and destabilising the elected government. “We need to debate on what BJP-led government in the last 10 years did for the country."

To a query on BJP giving preference to Lingayat and Vokkaliga community, the minister said it may be their agenda. However, the Congress believes in the welfare of all. “We believe in the principles of Basavanna and Ambedkar and want to take all along the process of development.”

He said that in 2024 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sent back home. Already, BJP has lost in 15 states including in South India, Jharkhand and others.