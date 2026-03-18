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Govt to take action against NICE for not providing compensation to farmers: Shivakumar

Shivakumar also expressed unhappiness over the NICE for not providing no objection certificate to build his proposed Skydeck near Sompura Circle near NICE Road.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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