Govt to take action against NICE for not providing compensation to farmers: Shivakumar

<p>New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bjp-hatching-operation-lotus-alleges-shivakumar-as-2-held-for-trying-to-bribe-odisha-cong-mlas-3932517">D K Shivakumar </a>on Wednesday said that the state government is planning to take action against Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) for not paying compensation to farmers, who lost the land for the NICE road project.</p><p>“The Government is aware that farmers are protesting against the NICE demanding compensation for their lands. Shouldn't those who lost their land be given plots and money? What's wrong with the farmers asking?" Shivakumar questioned. </p><p>"If they haven't got it for 25 years, it's a different matter whether it's the fault of the government or the fault of the NICE organization. How can those who lost their property remain silent? Now there are new laws," he added.</p>.'There are problems': NICE 'not responding' to govt, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi.<p>Shivakumar also expressed unhappiness over the NICE for not providing no objection certificate to build his proposed Skydeck near Sompura Circle near NICE Road. “Those who do not cooperate with the government will have to be given a befitting reply," he said.</p>