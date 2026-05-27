Karnataka govt to weed out 1.04 lakh ‘ineligible’ Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government has identified 1.04 lakh ineligible beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, with around Rs 100 crore in financial assistance allegedly transferred to accounts linked to deceased or otherwise ineligible recipients.</p>.<p>Following the findings, the government has decided to conduct a physical verification of beneficiaries across the state to weed out the deceased and remove ineligible persons from the list.</p>.<p>A member of the Guarantees Implementation Committee said, “The monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 had been deposited into the bank accounts of 1.04 lakh beneficiaries who were either deceased or ineligible.”</p>.<p>“In some cases, the money was received by persons who were not listed as the women heads of the family in the ration card, which is a prerequisite,” the member said. </p>.<p>The government has ordered the scrutiny of the beneficiary lists following suspicion of misuse involving nearly Rs 100 crore.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday has said that the government is planning a taluk-wise review of the beneficiary list to weed out the deceased beneficiaries.</p>.Suspecting Rs 100 crore misuse, Karnataka govt to dig deep into guarantee beneficiaries .<p>Officials said many bank accounts continued to receive the money for several months after the death of beneficiaries due to the absence of a system to identify such cases.</p>.<p>To date, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme has disbursed Rs 69,783 crore to nearly 1.24 crore beneficiaries over the past three years.</p>.<p>The government is now planning to recover deposits made to the deceased and ineligible beneficiaries while carrying out the verification drive.</p>.<p>“We have sought details from the banks and asked for a refund of the amount transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in cases where the beneficiary is deceased. The Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) will weed out the deceased from the list of beneficiaries. Officials have also been directed to stop payments to such bank accounts,” an official said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee is also considering collecting documents afresh from beneficiaries and may introduce a system of submitting an annual life certificate to banks to ensure the beneficiary is alive and that the money is remitted without interruption.</p>.<p>“The PDOs and executive officers will be roped in for verification of beneficiaries at the village level,” the official added.</p>