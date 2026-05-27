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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka govt to weed out 1.04 lakh ‘ineligible’ Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries

The government has ordered the scrutiny of the beneficiary lists following suspicion of misuse involving nearly Rs 100 crore.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 00:34 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 00:34 IST
CongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahIndia NewsGruha Lakshmi scheme

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