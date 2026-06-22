Govt vehicle with expired registration in use in Karnataka's Karwar

<p>Karwar: Police have registered a case on Saturday, after a complaint by Janashakti Vedike alleged that the vehicle assigned to the superintendent of the district prison here was being used despite its registration having expired.</p>.<p>Traffic police stopped the government jeep carrying prison superintendent Hemavathi Rathod near Kajubag in the City and verified its documents. The vehicle’s registration had expired three months ago, prompting the filing of a traffic violation case, said Traffic PSI Shrikanth.</p>.<p>Janashakti Vedike President Madhav Naik alleged that according to rules, vehicles should be scrapped after 15 years of service, but a government officer was using a vehicle older than that.</p>.<p>An official of the Prison Department said a new vehicle had already been sanctioned by the department. However, delays in completing the registration process led to use the older jeep temporarily due to operational necessities and unavoidable administrative requirements until the replacement becomes available.</p>