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Homeindiakarnataka

Govt vehicle with expired registration in use in Karnataka's Karwar

Traffic police stopped the government jeep carrying prison superintendent Hemavathi Rathod near Kajubag in the City and verified its documents.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:25 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 21:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarwar

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