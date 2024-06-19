Govt will give consent if police feels need to reopen case of suicide at Darshan's farmhouse

According to the police, Sridhar S died by suicide in April this year, and in a note and also in a video he said that he is responsible for his own death and that no one should be held accountable for it. However, police are probing if there is any connection between the death of Sridhar and the Renukaswamy murder case.