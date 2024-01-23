Karnataka govt will not evict farmers cultivating in less than three acres

Minister Khandre also visited the family of Venkataiah who died due to a tiger attack, at Ballooru hundi near Yediyaala forest range at Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district. MLAs Darshan Dhruvanarayan and Ganesh Prasad accompanied him.

Minister Khandre also participated in the protest against BJP for the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi in Assam during 'Bharath Jodo Nyaay Yaathra organised by Mysuru District Congress committee near DCC office in Mysuru.

Speaking to media persons he said, "BJP leaders have attacked Rahul Gandhi during his Bharath Jodo Nyaay Yaathra by hiring goondas. They have tried to provoke by raising slogans on Sri Ram and PM Modi. Rahul's Yaathra will not stop at any cost," he said.

He said, "people are watching the dictatorship of BJP Union Government. They have failed in all sectors. People are burdened with price rise, they are not helping farmers in crisis by releasing drought relief funds, youth are suffering from unemployment. They are lying and cheating people. They are trying to divide people in the name of caste and religion. Out of fear of losing next parliament election, they are trying to scare opposition leaders by attacking them. If they continue people will remove BJP from the root in the next Lok Sabha election," he said.

Speaking to media persons he said, "BJP leaders do not have moral or ethical rights to criticise CM Siddaramaiah related to Ayodhya. CM has cleared that he is not an atheist. If not, he would not have built the temple of Siddarameshwara temple at his village or he would not have released funds to several temples across the State. BJP leaders are experts in lying," he said.

On giving DCM posts to three people by K N Rajanna, he said, "that discussion is irrelevant. Congress High Command will take a suitable decision in this regard and it would be final."

On continuing as working president of KPCC even after becoming a minister, he said, "a new KPCC working president will be appointed soon. After I have become minister I have not been able to devote more time for organising party," Minister Khandre said.