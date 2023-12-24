Govt will take decision within framework of Constitution: K'taka HM on hijab row

"Muslims have been wearing hijab. Various interpretations on hijab were made after the BJP came to power in the state. The government will take a decision after discussing the pros and cons. A decision will be taken within the framework of the Constitution. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that they have not issued any order banning the hijab in the state," he said.

The minister said that incidents of moral policing has reduced in the district, as per the available information. “However, we are still cautious. I have already issued directions to the Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police and IGP (western range) in this regard,” he said.

Stressing on the need for harmony in the society, he said that he has directed police officers not to allow any scope for untoward incidents and asked them to take action against those who are involved in moral policing.

"The recruitment for anti-communal wing is in process. More staff needs to be deployed to the wing," he added.