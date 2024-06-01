Govt won't protect anyone in illegal money transfer case, says CM Siddaramaiah

Addressing reporters here, he said, "The BJP is doing politics, I won't question them. During the BJP regime too such things have happened. Basavaraj Bommai (former CM) is aware of it, everyone else also knows it... We are investigating the case, we will not spare anyone."

When pointed out that while in opposition the Congress had sought the then Minister K S Eshwarappa's resignation following the suicide of a contractor naming him, but is not acting against its own Minister now, Shivakumar said there is no direct reference to Minister Nagendra in this case.