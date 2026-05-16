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Govt working to bridge academia-industry gap: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"To sustain Karnataka’s growth, deeper and more purposeful collaboration is needed between universities, industries and the government," he said.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 23:53 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 23:53 IST
KarnatakaSiddaramaiah

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