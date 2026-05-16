Govt working to bridge academia-industry gap: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said his government is working on bridging the gap between academia and industry by fostering dialogue on employability, skill development and career readiness for the future workforce. </p>.<p>"To sustain Karnataka’s growth, deeper and more purposeful collaboration is needed between universities, industries and the government. These three pillars must work together to ensure that education reflects the needs of the economy," Siddaramaiah said at the inauguration of the Campus to Career (C2C) summit. </p>.<p>“Curricula must reflect marketplace realities, institutions must prepare students for practical challenges, and universities must measure success not only by enrolment numbers, but by the outcomes they create for students,” Siddaramaiah said. </p>.<p>The higher education department has tied up with Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation and Infosys to provide internship opportunities, industry exposure and skill development support for students, Siddaramaiah said. This will enhance employability and career readiness, he added. </p>.Karnataka keen partner with world for people-to-people collaboration: CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said only 17% of engineering graduates find jobs, quoting from a report by former IIIT-B director S Sadagopan. Universities, he said, will revisit their curricula and explore incorporating AI. The minister also invited the industry to collaborate with government colleges. </p>.<p>At the event, the British Council inked an agreement with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council and the higher education department for a study programme at the University of Wolverhampton as part of the Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme. </p>.<p>Under this, 29 students from the University of Mysore, Karnatak University, Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics, Davangere University, Akkamahadevi Women’s University and Bidar University will study at Wolverhampton.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold"><strong>AI guidelines </strong></span></p>.<p>Additional Chief Secretary (medical education) Mohammed Mohsin said guidelines will be released for better and effective AI use. He was speaking at a workshop during the C2C summit. "Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the use of AI is being considered for release," he said. He also added that decisions are being made regarding the special integration of AI across all colleges.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold"><strong>Five global varsities in K'taka</strong></span></p>.<p>Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar said Karnataka and Bengaluru will be home to five international universties: Liverpool University, Lancaster University, University of New South Wales, Imperial College London (R&D) and Birkbeck, University of London. "This year, Liverpool University is opening up admissions," he said. </p>